Description
WALES BIGGEST TRAMPOLINE, CLIMB, RODEO BULL & INFLATABLE SUPER-PARK!
A vast area of trampolines with angled walls, tumble tracks, parkour, stunt zone, cardio wall height challenge, dodgeball, battle beam into foam pit, two huge air bags, performance trampoline zone and wall running area, a UK first volley hoops, two basketball areas, trampet into air bag, two quad tramp runs into tumble air bag, a huge half pipe tumble track and 6 foot air platform into air bag.
We also boast a 6 meter – four lane state of the art climbing wall with belays, we have recently installed some amazing new features… a mechanical Rodeo Bull, Inflatable Assault course a 8 person wipe out machine and finally an under 4’s inflatable play-zone which is situated in our amazing cafe that overlooks the park!!
JUMP JAM ……..much more than a Trampoline Park!
Holiday Heroes Offer: 60 Minute Jump Session
Price: £10
You Pay: £5
Enjoy 60 minutes at Jump Jam for £5!
Please ensure you arrive at least 20-mins before your chosen jump time to check in and watch the safety briefing video.
*Based on Walk In at Centre Peak & Off Peak price.
Terms & Conditions
Pre-booking is essential. To book with your Holiday Heroes voucher please call Jump Jam to book your 60 minute session on 01656 253161. Please allow 24 – 48 hours for your voucher to be activated with Jump Jam before trying to redeem. Vouchers are valid until 30th September 2019.
Voucher is for a 60 minute jump session ONLY.