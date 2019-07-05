A vast area of trampolines with angled walls, tumble tracks, parkour, stunt zone, cardio wall height challenge, dodgeball, battle beam into foam pit, two huge air bags, performance trampoline zone and wall running area, a UK first volley hoops, two basketball areas, trampet into air bag, two quad tramp runs into tumble air bag, a huge half pipe tumble track and 6 foot air platform into air bag.

We also boast a 6 meter – four lane state of the art climbing wall with belays, we have recently installed some amazing new features… a mechanical Rodeo Bull, Inflatable Assault course a 8 person wipe out machine and finally an under 4’s inflatable play-zone which is situated in our amazing cafe that overlooks the park!!