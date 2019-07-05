Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm: Child Pass

Description

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm is a family-owned zoo set on a working farm in 100 acres of beautiful, peaceful North Somerset countryside located just 6 miles to the south of Bristol.

The zoo was founded by Anthony and Christina Bush, who have lived and worked here together as dairy farmers since 1962 when the original Moat House Farm was part of the Tyntesfield Estate. The couple first opened Noah’s Ark as a farm visitor centre in 1999 and it quickly became a favourite day out for visitors. It has since grown to become an award-winning zoo and one of the most popular visitor attractions in Somerset.

Opening for its first season as Noah’s Ark Farm Centre in 1999, visitors were able to get hands-on with bottle-feeding lambs and getting up close to both farm animals and exotic animals such as llamas, camels and wallabies. Tractor rides and playing in the hay barn were popular activities as they still are today.

Now the zoo welcomes over 170,000 visitors a year and has an exciting, large animal collection of over one hundred species which includes African elephants, giraffes, lions, a tiger, rhinos and spectacled bears. The original hands-on approach has continued and today visitors enjoy close encounters with some amazing animals.

Please note: Children aged 16 or under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for entry to the park.

Voucher is valid for 1 child entry to Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm is open Monday – Saturday. We are closed on Sundays.

February to November 10:30 am to 5pm

December & January 10:30 am to 4pm

Voucher valid until 2/7/2020

