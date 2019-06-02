West Wales Farming on Nation Radio Ceredigion
West Wales Farming on Nation Radio Ceredigion covers the latest news and updates from the farming community, including market prices, on farm technologies, animal husbandry and the long range weather forecast. Listen in from 8am every Sunday to catch Aled on air, or if you missed the show you can listen again to the latest podcast right here.
This Sunday Aled will be on a farm in Nantgaredig in Carmarthenshire. He’ll be meeting Dylan Jones, Milk Procurement Manager GB with Glanbia Cheese to talk about the latest trends in the dairy industry. He will also update the Farming Diary for the week and month ahead; share some industry news, the market prices and the weather forecast.