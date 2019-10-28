Nation Radio & Traveline Cymru’s Be Safe Be Seen is back for 2019!

Last year Nation Radio launched our Be Safe Be Seen campaign in partnership with Traveline Cymru – The public transport information people, and it’s back helping more children across South Wales remain visible!

The clocks have gone back which means that children will soon be walking to and from school in the dark and according to latest XXX,that’s why this year Nation Radio with Traveline Cymru want to help reduce the number of children injured by sending our reflective stickers to schools across South Wales.

We have reflective backpack keyrings available for schools to order from Monday 4th November 2019.



Image from 2018 campaign

Apply for reflective keyring for your school

Applications open on Monday 4th November 2019

Terms and conditions

– Nation Radio will only send the keyrings to a registered schools, nurseries or community groups within South Wales and have a postcode starting with SA, SY, CF or NP

– Only teachers and support staff can apply for stickers for schools and nurseries. these will be sent in your name if successful

– A maximum of 60 keyrings can be applied per school or community group

– 5,000 keyrings are available and subject to availability

– Not all applications for sticker will be successful, if successful keyrings will be sent out within 7-10 working days after application. Please do not contact Nation Radio asking if you are successful.

Nation Radio’s Be Safe Be Seen with Traveline Cymru – The public transport information people.

Traveline Cymru is a public transport information service funded by the Welsh Government. We work in partnership with operators and local authorities to provide public transport information across Wales for bus, coach and train, as well as walking and cycling routes.

Our purpose is to offer a ‘one-stop-shop’ for travel information, where you can find all the journey information you’ll need in one place, in a few simple steps.