Thousands of rural Welsh homes and businesses could be eligible to have their broadband upgraded, thanks to a government-backed programme to improve connectivity in the area.

The government’s Broadband Upgrade Fund campaign has launched to help businesses, employees and countryside communities take advantage of all the benefits associated with faster and more reliable internet connections.

If you are a rural resident or business you may be eligible for a voucher to support the cost of gigabit-capable broadband in your area. Gigabit-capable broadband connections offer the fastest and most reliable speeds available, making things like streaming movies, downloading files, and video calls much easier.

Rural premises with broadband speeds of less than 100Mbps are entitled to a voucher worth £1,500 per home while small to medium-sized business can get up to £3,500 for to support the cost of installing new fast and reliable connections.