Nation Radio announced as official Media Partner for the Cardiff Met Cardiff 10K!

As 2020 approaches, the Cardiff Met Cardiff 10K – powered by Kidney Wales – promises to be bigger and better with the help from our friends at Nation Radio.

Speaking on the renewal of this partnership, Neil Greenslade, Group Programme Director at Nation Radio comments:

“I’m so pleased for the fourth year running we continue to be the official media partner for the Cardiff Met Cardiff 10K.

Here at Nation Radio we have extended our FM and DAB transmitters across Wales to encourage even more people to sign up for such a great event.

Our team here at Nation Radio will yet again be broadcasting and taking part on the day.

We want to see even more of our listeners taking part in 2020, and we’re excited to be working with the team at Kidney Wales to drive through their objectives.”

Also delighted with the latest announcement, Nic Clarke, Director of Operations at Kidney Wales, states:

“We are thrilled to continue our association with Nation Radio, a brand that we believe perfectly fits the Cardiff 10K profile.

With the station’s expansion into Ceredigion, and coverage across South & West Wales, we aim to reach new audiences and encourage as many people as possible to get involved in running.

We hope to further promote health and wellbeing through the event, but to also introduce listeners to the important work of Kidney Wales.”

After a successful 2019, we look forward to Nation Radio – the home of great music – joining us once again at race day!