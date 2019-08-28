The Cardiff Metropolitan University Cardiff 10K is happening this Sunday!

More than 9,000 runners are expected run through Cardiff this weekend for the annual 10k and 2k race organised by Kidney Wales.

Nation Radio will be there every step of the way, with Lee hosting the Cardiff 10K stage plus Sean and Neil will be broadcasting LIVE from the Runners Village from 8am

What times do the races start?

The Cardiff 2K family fun run will start at 9.15am

The Cardiff 10K will start at 10am

What is the route?



Click on the image for a bigger view

Can I still take part?

Unfortunately spaces for the 10K are closed for 2019.

What road closures are in place?

Saturday 31st August at 0800 to Sunday 1st Sept 1800:

– City Hall Road

– Corbett Road

– College Road

– King Edward VII Avenue

– Museum Avenue

– Gorsedd Gardens.

Access / egress to Queen Anne Square & cyclists maintained.

Sunday 1st September 2019

The following roads, traffic lanes will be closed on from 08:45 to 12:45 hours, with cordon controls excepting (i)below, at the outer closure points, at:

(i) The A48 Western Avenue nearside westbound lane from the Taff River Bridge to its junction with Mill Lane.

(ii) North Road across its junction with Corbett Road/North Road.

(iii) Castle Street, Westgate Street north of its junction with Park Street, Duke Street, Kingsway south of Friary Gardens, North Road south of Colum Road, Boulevard de Nantes, Museum Avenue and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

The following roads, traffic lanes will be closed from 08:45 to 11:15 hours, with cordon controls at the outer closure points, at:

(i) Westgate Street, Wood Street, Fitzhamon Embankment, Despenser Street, Cowbridge Road East east of its junction with Neville Street, Lower Cathedral Road north of its junction with Neville Street.

(ii) Penhill (except for access), and Cathedral Road.

Cathedral Road will be closed in both directions with marshals at each junction. Care will be taken to try to minimise disruption and, when there are gaps in the stream of runners, where possible to allow vehicles to cross Cathedral Road, this will be undertaken by marshalls but only where safe to do so.