SATURDAY 23 MAY 2020

SINGLETON PARK, SWANSEA

Plus special guests: YOU ME AT SIX, FEEDER and YONAKA

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY AT 10AM

Catfish and the Bottlemen announce their biggest Welsh show to date, their only show in Wales in 2020, at Swansea’s Singleton Park. This follows their immaculate sell out shows at both Cardiff Castle and Motorpoint Arena in the past 18 months.

Joining them is Surrey’s accomplished rock/pop-punk 4-piece You Me At Six, playing tracks from their smash hit number 1 album ‘Cavalier Youth’ and five other certified Gold albums including 2017’s ‘Night People’ and 2018’s ‘VI’. Completing the bill are Welsh indie-rockers Feeder, bringing their singalong anthems to Singleton Park, and Brighton dark pop-rock band YONAKA.

Originating on the North Wales Coast, alt rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen are practically of no fixed abode due to the constant touring since 2014. 2019 has seen no let up, with as many as five tours of the United States completed during this year, along with tours of Australia and mainland Europe and 3 arena tours of the UK. 2020 plans are already underway with summer Festival announcements beginning to unfold. Their highly acclaimed third album The Balance was released in the early summer of 2019 and has added a whole raft of exciting new material to their already highly charged live set. The band’s first album The Balcony achieved platinum status in the UK followed in 2016 with second album The Ride, which spawned the live favourites 7 and Soundcheck. They have now amassed a staggering 1 billion streams to date. Catfish and the Bottlemen possess a magnetic and dynamic focal point with frontman Van McCann, underlining their description as one of the best live bands to come from the UK this century. No other UK alternative rock band to emerge this decade has achieved such international acclaim and success.