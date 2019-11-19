This Christmas, Nation Radio and Queens Arcade is back! We want to reward one lucky listener and grant them the ultimate Christmas Wish!

Do you know somebody that has had a difficult 2019 and needs to be cheered up this Christmas? If so Nation Radio and Queens Arcade want to hear from you!

Over the next few weeks we are on the look out to grant one lucky listener a Christmas Wish and give them a prize packet worth over £1,000!

Thanks to Queens Arcade the ultimate Christmas Wish that will be granted will walk away with this:

£200 to spend at The Entertainer

£200 to spend at Argos

£200 to spend at New Look

£200 to spend at F. Hinds

£200 to spend at Ryman Stationary

Plus a pair of concert tickets.

So nominate somebody that you think deserves the best end to 2019 and Nation Radio and Queens Arcade could be granting your Christmas Wish just before the big day!

Submit your Christmas Wish

Nation Radio Christmas Wish with Queens Arcade