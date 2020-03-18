Last updated: Friday 18th March; 13:43

Nation Radio will keep you updated as with the latest coronavirus latest across Wales.

Click listen live to keep up to date or listen on 102.9, 106.8, 107.1 & 107.3 FM or on DAB

Nation Radio will have all the latest throughout the day starting with the More Music Breakfast Show from 6am on your way to work or school, then the team will update you throughout the day and Sean will have the latest for you to get home.

School Closures

The Welsh Government has announced ALL schools in Wales will be closed from Friday in response to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

For the latest information please visit your local council’s website who are responsible for the latest list of school closures.

Pembrokeshire | Carmarthenshire | Swansea | Neath Port Talbot | Bridgend |

Rhondda Cynon Taf | Cardiff | Caerphilly | Newport | Blaenau Gwent | Torfaen

Merthyr College | Neath Port Talbot College | Bridgend College | Gower College

University of South Wales

Travel

Nation Radio will keep you updated throughout the day on the latest travel situation, for the latest travel click here

Public Transport

As well as keeping an eye on the roads, Nation will let you know in our travel updates if there is any disruption to public transport.

You can also get an update on the services by using the following links:

Transport For Wales | Arriva Bus | First Cymru Bus | Cardiff Bus | Stagecoach Bus

Cardiff Airport | Bristol Airport

NHS Advice

Click here to get the latest from NHS

Anyone with symptoms should stay at home for at least 7 days.

If you live with other people, they should stay at home for at least 14 days, to avoid spreading the infection outside the home.

Click here for the latest stay at home advice