Last updated: Friday 18th March; 13:43
School Closures
The Welsh Government has announced ALL schools in Wales will be closed from Friday in response to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.
For the latest information please visit your local council’s website who are responsible for the latest list of school closures.
Pembrokeshire | Carmarthenshire | Swansea | Neath Port Talbot | Bridgend |
Rhondda Cynon Taf | Cardiff | Caerphilly | Newport | Blaenau Gwent | Torfaen
Merthyr College | Neath Port Talbot College | Bridgend College | Gower College
Travel
Nation Radio will keep you updated throughout the day on the latest travel situation, for the latest travel click here
Public Transport
As well as keeping an eye on the roads, Nation will let you know in our travel updates if there is any disruption to public transport.
You can also get an update on the services by using the following links:
Transport For Wales | Arriva Bus | First Cymru Bus | Cardiff Bus | Stagecoach Bus
Cardiff Airport | Bristol Airport
NHS Advice
Click here to get the latest from NHS
Anyone with symptoms should stay at home for at least 7 days.
If you live with other people, they should stay at home for at least 14 days, to avoid spreading the infection outside the home.