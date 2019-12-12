Crowded House – 2020 Tour

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9am

To the surprise and delight of longtime loyal fans, Crowded House announced that they will tour Europe this summer.

The tour will visit some of Europe’s most iconic venues along with featured performances at prestigious summer festivals including Pinkpop. Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour will be joined by Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn. In addition to touring, the band also recently noted that they are spending time in the studio with new music on the horizo.

Following Neil Finn’s surprise star turn and a very successful world tour with Fleetwood Mac, Neil and Nick Seymour have been energized and inspired to begin a new chapter in the Crowded House story. A new generation seems to have grown up and connected with their songs and now will get to experience the band live. As was recently announced, Crowded House will be kicking off the next chapter of their story by appearing as a headliner at the Byron Bay Blues and Roots festival.

UK TOUR ITINERARY

Tuesday, June 16 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, June 17 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

Thursday, June 18 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham

Thursday, July 2 Manchester, UK Castlefield Bowl

Saturday, July 4 London, UK Roundhouse

Sunday, July 5 London, UK Roundhouse