It is with great excitement that Elton John announces the final dates for his award-winning Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tourin the UK, Europe and North America. Elton will conclude his world-famous tour at major stadiums which will kick off on 27 May, 2022 in Frankfurt. The Final Tour will make stops in Europe in major cities such as Milan and Paris before shows in Norwich, Liverpool, Sunderland, Bristol and Swansea next June

Announcing the final dates of his tour on social media, Elton Johnsaid, “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement that I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest way possible, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the US, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under, We’ll be seeing you too. Thank you, and I’ll look forward to seeing you in your town”

Public on-sales begin Wednesday, 30 June at 10am BST for UK Dates. Tickets available from Ticketmaster, AXS, Alt Tickets and Gigantic.