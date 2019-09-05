Support your sisters this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

With one in seven women in the UK being diagnosed, it’s likely we’ll all know someone affected by breast cancer in our lifetime.

Whether it’s your gran, mam, aunt, sister, friend or colleague; we know you love your tribe. Seeing someone you love going through breast cancer is devastating. That’s why Tenovus Cancer Care have got their back, and yours, every step of the way.

Join our Tribe and Go Pink this October

This October Nation Radio and Tenovus Cancer Care are calling on YOU to rally your pink platoon, your band of sisters and your tough mothers. Join us and Go Pink on Friday 18th October and raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise vital funds to help support people affected by breast cancer and fund more research.

But don’t worry if you can’t make that date. Get your pink on, whatever day of the month suits you and your event best. Cancer doesn’t care what date it shows up, so neither do we!

Get your Free Fundraising Pack

Are you breast and health aware?

Make sure you check your boobs! It’s not a military operation… AND it could save your life! Whatever your age, size or shape it’s important to check your boobs. There’s no right or wrong way to do it, but the key is knowing how they usually look and feel, so you can spot any changes. Learn about the signs and symptoms and how to do a breast exam at www.tenovuscancercare.org.uk/breastcheck.