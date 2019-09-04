Meet Jess & James

Name: Jess Andrews & James Wakefield

How long have you been together for: 10 years

How long have you been engaged: 3 years

How did you meet?

We both worked in Admiral at the same time but never actually met!

We were introduced by mutual friends and we hit it off straight away.

Why should you both win a welsh wedding?

We would love to win a Welsh Wedding because the likelihood of us actually getting married without some intervention is extremely unlikely.

We’ve been together for so long and going through a lot; no sooner do we save for our dream wedding, do we have to dip into the fund to pay for something that’s out of our control.

Winning this wedding will also mean I will have the same name as James and Bodhi, our son!

It’s been an ongoing joke between our friends and family that we’re never going to get married… we’d love to prove them wrong with this wonderful prize!

Jess & James’ Story

Are Jess and James your winners?

Come back Friday for your chance to vote for them to ‘Win A Welsh Wedding’ and don’t forget to keep listening to hear our other finalists