Meet Kayleigh & Stefan

Name: Kayleigh Demaid & Stefan Resoli

Location: Rhondda

How long have you been together for: 5 years

How long have you been engaged: 18 months

How did you meet?

At a local nightclub over a pair of matching glasses!

Why should you both win a welsh wedding?

We had booked a wedding in Crete for August 2019 and everything was moving along smoothly.

Unfortunately Stefan had a motorcycle accident down the Gower on Easter Bank Holiday Monday of this year. This resulted in a 10 week hospital stay to deal with broken bones and a brain injury.

Rehabilitation is still ongoing, we were therefore forced to cancel our wedding. We are still very much in love, now more than ever. Seems we’ve had to deal with our ‘for better or for worst, and in sickness and in health’ sooner than we would have liked

Kayleigh & Stefan’s Story

