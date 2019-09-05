Meet Kelly & Jonathan

Name: Kelly Hepworth & Jonathan Fews

How long have you been together for: 3 years

How long have you been engaged: 2 years

How did you meet?

In the most romantic of ways… we met on a dating app! We messaged for a couple weeks and then decided to meet up in Cardiff for Tapas and Sherry.

I think we both knew instantly and within a month we had fallen completely in love. A year later, he booked a weekend away in a teepee in Southerndown, Bridgend; a place which I spent a lot time as a child.

At sunset, he opened a bottle of bubbly, got down on one knee and proposed to me with his late Grandmother’s ring.

Why should you both win a welsh wedding?



The past year has been extremely tough. Jon had a breakdown at the end of August last year, which was very traumatic. Not only that, but two days later Kelly fell off her bike; breaking a number of bones and resulting in 3 months off work & surgery.

With Jon’s illness, he took a lower paid job and so they just haven’t been able to afford the wedding that they’d love to have. Jon has also set up a charity – Garm Farm – to help others stuggling with mental health, which has also meant that they simply haven’t had time to plan a wedding either!

Throughout Jon’s breakdown, Kelly supported him and without her; he wouldn’t have got through it without her, and wants to win this wedding for Kelly as a way to say thank you!

Are Kelly and Jonathan your winners?

Come back Friday for your chance to vote for them to ‘Win A Welsh Wedding’ and don’t forget to keep listening to hear our other finalists