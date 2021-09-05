Let The Music Play

Coming soon to Nation Radio Breakfast with Angela Jay it’s our brand new game ‘Let The Music Play’.

It’s simple! We’ll play you five clips of five songs from five decades, all you have to do is correctly identify the titles of at least three of the tracks to go in the draw to win.

We’ll randomly select a winner at the end of the competition from everyone who names three or more song titles correctly. You’ll win an overnight stay in the capital at Hotel Indigo, Cardiff. Plus you can treat yourself as we’ll also give you £150 spending money.

Fancy playing? Register below and we could be calling you back!

Competition Rules

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Nation Radio’s general competition terms and conditions (the “Terms”) which can be found at https://nationradio.wales/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Competition-Terms.pdf, apply to the Let The Music Play competition (“the Competition”) which will run from Monday 13th September 2021 to Friday 26th November 2021 (“the Duration”). The “Radio Station” is Nation Radio. By entering this competition (an “Entrant”) agrees to be bound by these Rules and Terms.

Competition Details:

The competition will run on air from Monday 13th September 2021 to Friday 26th November 2021. The competition will be played on weekdays at 08.10 on Nation Radio. Nation Radio reserves the right to rest this competition, not run the competition on certain days or run the competition at a different time. To enter the competition an entrant must register online at nationradio.wales, or text ‘NATION’ plus the word MUSIC to 66 777. Texts are charged at their standard network rate. Entries are open from midday on Sunday 5th September 2021 to 10am on Thursday 25th November 2021. Entrants will be selected by a producer, who is looking to showcase a range of areas across Wales. All entrants selected to play will be called back by a producer to arrange a time to play the competition. If the producer cannot contact you, your entry will be discarded and another entrant will be selected to play. The competition will be recorded in advance of transmission. In some cases, multiple entrants may be recorded in advance. The entrant will be played a montage featuring five clips of five songs from five decades. Once the montage has finished playing the entrant will be given twenty seconds to name the song titles from the songs featured. The song title must match with what the producer has written down. The producer’s decision is final. If the entrant correctly names at least three of the song titles, their name will go into a draw to win the overall prize. The overall winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entrants throughout the duration of the competition. The competition is repeated the following weekday morning at 06.10.

Eligibility

Entrants must be aged 18 or over. Entrants must live in Wales.

Prize