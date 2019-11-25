LITTLE MIX ANNOUNCE SUMMER 2020 TOUR

World’s Biggest Girl Band to Headline Stadiums Across the UK including Cardiff City Stadium

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY AT 9AM

Pop superstars Little Mix are taking their unmissable live show on the road next year with their 21-date Summer 2020tour.

The world’s biggest girl band will perform to fans across England, Scotland and Wales kicking off the tour at The Falkirk Stadium on Friday June 26 before travelling the length and breadth of the UK including a show at British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday July 4.

The tour will see Little Mix perform some of their greatest hits including ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Touch’,‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings’.

Summer 2020 tour dates are:

JUNE

Fri 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

Sat 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium

Sun 28 – Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

Tues 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

JULY

Thurs 02 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

Fri 03 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

Sat 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Sun 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival

Thurs 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

Fri 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium

Sat 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World

Sun 12 – Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

Tues 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre

Thurs 16 – Durham, Emirates Riverside

Fri 17 – Leicester, Fischer County Ground

Sat 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall

Sun 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

Tues 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Fri 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park

Sat 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse

Sun 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park

Speaking about the Summer 2020 Tour, the group said:“Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”