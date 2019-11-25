LITTLE MIX ANNOUNCE SUMMER 2020 TOUR
World’s Biggest Girl Band to Headline Stadiums Across the UK including Cardiff City Stadium
TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY AT 9AM
Pop superstars Little Mix are taking their unmissable live show on the road next year with their 21-date Summer 2020tour.
The world’s biggest girl band will perform to fans across England, Scotland and Wales kicking off the tour at The Falkirk Stadium on Friday June 26 before travelling the length and breadth of the UK including a show at British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday July 4.
The tour will see Little Mix perform some of their greatest hits including ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Touch’,‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings’.
Summer 2020 tour dates are:
JUNE
- Fri 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium
- Sat 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium
- Sun 28 – Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium
- Tues 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium
JULY
- Thurs 02 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl
- Fri 03 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
- Sat 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park
- Sun 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival
- Thurs 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium
- Fri 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium
- Sat 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World
- Sun 12 – Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium
- Tues 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre
- Thurs 16 – Durham, Emirates Riverside
- Fri 17 – Leicester, Fischer County Ground
- Sat 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall
- Sun 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground
- Tues 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
- Fri 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park
- Sat 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse
- Sun 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park
Speaking about the Summer 2020 Tour, the group said:“Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.
“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”