Meet Megan & Kyle

Name: Megan Richardson & Kyle Tapper

How long have you been together for: 5 years

How long have you been engaged: 1 year and 2 months

How did you meet?

We were both on holiday with our friends, staying in the same resort in Rhodes, Greece.

We all met each other on our first day by the pool. We had a love / hate relationship at first but got chatting more over a few drinks in the evening. As the week went on we spent more and more time together throughout the week.

When we got home Kyle drove down to stay and the rest is history!

Why should you both win a welsh wedding?

We should, and would like to win a welsh wedding because getting married means more to us than most. It means that we can finally get a marriage quarters on Kyle’s RAF camp in Basingstoke together and begin the rest of our lives together in our first home with our dog, Louie.

Megan & Kyle’s Story

Are Megan and Kyle your winners?

