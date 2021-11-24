The Nation Radio Advent Calendar

We have Christmas all wrapped up on Nation Radio, with your chance to win fantastic prizes on the Nation Radio Advent Calendar!

Listen to Nation Radio Breakfast with Angela Jay every weekday at 8am from 1st – 24th December as we reveal the prize between each door of our advent calendar.

Once the prize has been revealed, Angela will ask you a multiple choice question and all you have to do is text NATION and your answer A or B to 66 777 before 9am. A winner will randomly be selected from all correct entries.

You could keep the prize and treat yourself, or it could make the perfect Christmas present.

Prizes include:

Tickets to see Ed Sheeran at the Principality Stadium on 28th May

A spa day for 2 at voco St. David’s, Cardiff

A family ticket to The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe at Wales Millennium Centre

A 3 course meal for 4 at The Botanist, Cardiff

Tickets to see Jess Glynne at Cardiff Castle on 11th June 2022

An escape room experience for up to 6 people at Escape Reality Cardiff

Tickets for Diana Ross at Cardiff Castle 10th June 2022

A midweek family pass for Luminate at Margam Park

Tickets to see Ronan Keating on 26th Jan 2022 at Motorpoint Arena

A relax Spa Package for 2 in the Laguna Health & Spa at Park Plaza, Cardiff

A family ticket to Bedknobs and Broomsticks at Wales Millennium Centre

Tickets to see Pet Shop Boys at Motorpoint Arena on 24th May 2022

Afternoon tea for 2 at voco St David’s, Cardiff

A family ticket for Snow White & the Seven Dwarves at Swansea’s Grand Theatre

Tickets to see Bryan Adams at Cardiff Castle on 11th July 2022

2 tickets for the Phoenix Zip line at Zipworld

An escape room experience for up to 4 people at Escape Rooms Cardiff

Tickets to see Crowded House on 13th June 2022 at Motorpoint Arena

Competition Rules

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Nation Radio’s general competition terms and conditions (the “Terms”) which can be found at https://nationradio.wales/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Competition-Terms.pdf, apply to the Nation Radio Advent Calendar competition (“the Competition”) which will run from Wednesday 1st December 2021 to Friday 24th December 2021 (“the Duration”). The “Radio Station” is Nation Radio. By entering this competition (an “Entrant”) agrees to be bound by these Rules and Terms.

Competition Details:

The competition will run on air every weekday from Wednesday 1st December 2021 to Friday 24th December 2021. The competition will be played on weekdays at between 8 and 9am on Nation Radio. Nation Radio reserves the right to rest this competition, not run the competition on certain days or run the competition at a different time. The presenter will reveal the prize available each day between 8 and 9am and ask a multiple choice question. To enter the competition an entrant must text ‘NATION’ plus the answer ‘A’ or ‘B’ to 66 777. Texts are charged at your standard network rate. Entries will close at 9am each day. A contestant will randomly be selected from all correct entries. The presenter or producer will call back the contestant between 9 and 10am. If the producer cannot contact you, your entry will be discarded and another entrant will be selected to play. The call with the entrant competition will be recorded in advance of transmission and played out on-air. The entrant will be asked to confirm correct answer to the qualifying question in order to win the prize.

Eligibility

Entrants must be aged 18 or over. Entrants must live in Wales.

Prize