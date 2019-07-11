Bath City Sightseeing

The whole city of Bath is deemed a world heritage site. It lies in the valley of the River Avon and holds some of the richest history and some of the finest architectural sights in Europe, such as The Royal Crescent, The Circus, Pulteney Bridge, Bath Abbey, and one of the UK’s top attractions, The Roman Baths. The City Sightseeing Bath Bus Tour is the best way to discover the city for the first time. Enjoy the panoramic view from our double-decker buses and, whenever you spot something you would like to explore further, hop off and go for it! You can catch the next red bus when you are done. And that is not all! Your Hop-On Hop-Off Bath Tour Ticket includes a booklet of discount coupons to access the main monuments in the city, including the Roman Baths, the Jane Austen Centre, the Thermae Bath Spa, the Royal Crescent, the Bath Preservation Trust Museums, the Fashion Museum, and the Museum of Bath Architecture.

A sightseeing City Tour across Bath riding the City Sightseeing’s distinctive red buses is a marvellous way to experience this incredible city for the first time, to get to visit many of the most prominent attractions in a relatively short time period. The tour offers two routes to discover both the city as well as the countryside. The City Route takes you to all urban historic spots across 17 stops. Enjoy the panoramic view from our exclusive open-top red buses to hop-on and off at your own pace! The Skyline Route is a dream tour across the most charming countryside you will ever see. Take in some of the most breath taking views Bath has to offer in 21 stops.

Sit back, relax and let City Sightseeing show you the sights! The City Route takes to visit the most significant corners, buildings, and monuments to follow the footsteps of Bath’s most famous resident – Jane Austen. You will never be short of things to do in Bath. Sightseeing this amazing city is an incredibly enjoyable experience suitable for people of all ages. Hop on and off at the 17 stops on the City Route. Enjoy the best architecture at Grand Parade and Manvers Street, right in the Centre of historic Bath; get a view of Bath City College and walk around the Royal Crescent; plus visit one of the city’s must-see attractions: the Roman baths.

If you enjoy the countryside, take our Skyline Route that drives you around the most astonishing views of Bath across 21 stops, including the North Parade, Bathwick Hill, Widcombe Hill, Rainbow Woods Farm, and Brassknocker Hill. Hop off to stroll through hidden valleys, woodlands and meadows, all rich in wildlife and offering breath-taking views down to the city.

Enjoy the view from our exclusive red buses and whenever you spot something you would like to explore further, just hop off! Whenever you are ready, simply wait for the next bus and hop back on. No need to deal with complicated (and expensive) public transport system. With regular departures, City Sightseeing’s Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tours are the ideal way to explore this beautiful city.