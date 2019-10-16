Description
ESCAPE ROOM CARDIFF
So. What are Escape Rooms? They are a real-life escape game which requires 2-6 players to work together to find hidden clues and solve puzzles to escape one of our 6 themed rooms before the 1 hour timer runs out. There are a lot of objects, codes and hints to find – You have to think quick, think smart and work as a team if you want to make it out in time.
We have 6 differently themed game rooms available.
Holiday Heroes Offer: 50% off 1 hour escape room
You are purchasing a escape room experience valid for 2 – 6 people.
Price: £115.50
You Pay: £57.75
Terms & Conditions
- Voucher is 2 -6 people
- You will be emailed with an e-voucher. To book you just need to call Escape Rooms Cardiff on 02921 679 700 quoting your Holiday Heroes voucher number to book
- Voucher valid 1 year from date of issue