Escape Room Cardiff

ESCAPE ROOM CARDIFF

So. What are Escape Rooms? They are a real-life escape game which requires 2-6 players to work together to find hidden clues and solve puzzles to escape one of our 6 themed rooms before the 1 hour timer runs out. There are a lot of objects, codes and hints to find – You have to think quick, think smart and work as a team if you want to make it out in time.

We have 6 differently themed game rooms available.

Holiday Heroes Offer: 50% off 1 hour escape room

You are purchasing a escape room experience valid for 2 – 6 people.

  1. Voucher is 2 -6 people
  2. You will be emailed with an e-voucher. To book you just need to call Escape Rooms Cardiff  on 02921 679 700 quoting your Holiday Heroes voucher number to book
  3. Voucher valid 1 year from date of issue

