Description
FEAR AT AVON VALLEY
This October, Avon Valley Adventure and Wildlife Park will once again be opening the doors to their terrifying award-winning Halloween event – now awarded the UK’s BEST SCREAM PARK!
Holiday Heroes Offer: 50% off group of 4 entry
You are purchasing entry for 4 people to Fear at Avon Valley Scream Park. FEAR Scream Park is open on select nights from 18th October – 2nd November 2019, 6pm – late
The intake periods are 6.00pm – 6.30pm / 6.30pm – 7.00pm / 7.00pm – 7.30pm / 7.30pm – 8.00pm.
These tickets are flexible entry and can turn up to any intake periods.
Price: £80.00
You Pay: £40.00
Terms & Conditions
- Voucher is 4 people
- Valid at any intake periods.
- Additional terms and conditions are available at: http://www.fearscreampark.co.uk
- Opening dates: http://www.fearscreampark.co.uk/plan-your-visit/opening-times/