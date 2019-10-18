Description

FEAR AT AVON VALLEY This October, Avon Valley Adventure and Wildlife Park will once again be opening the doors to their terrifying award-winning Halloween event – now awarded the UK’s BEST SCREAM PARK! The multi-award winning event consists of 4 returning scare attractions: Phobia:Rebirth, Anarchy Live, X4 and House of Clowns. NEW for 2019 we are bringing you V I T A N O V A, a brand new horror experience. Follow us on Facebook to find out more! In addition to the scare mazes, we also bring immersive street theatre with our freakalicious cast of characters and infamous stilt walkers; our immense fire show; escape room; paintballing; fairground rides; music; food and bars. Also coming back in a new format this year is our interactive 1st person shooting experience. Now know as the Republic of England Rebels Training – are your shooting skills better than last year? Take control of a weapon and kill as many ‘infected’ as you can before they breach your position. Can you escape and evade them through the maize field? !! WARNING !! This event is not advisable for children under the age of 12 years old. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult (18 or over) at all times. This includes entry into each attraction. If you feel you do not want to go into the attractions we suggest you send under 16’s with an adult that will go though.

Holiday Heroes Offer: 50% off group of 4 entry

You are purchasing entry for 4 people to Fear at Avon Valley Scream Park. FEAR Scream Park is open on select nights from 18th October – 2nd November 2019, 6pm – late

The intake periods are 6.00pm – 6.30pm / 6.30pm – 7.00pm / 7.00pm – 7.30pm / 7.30pm – 8.00pm.

These tickets are flexible entry and can turn up to any intake periods.

Price: £80.00

You Pay: £40.00

Terms & Conditions