FLASH SALE: Cardiff City Sightseeing

Hop on board with City Sightseeing to explore Cardiff properly, one of the youngest and fastest growing capital cities in Europe. Sightseeing in this remarkable city is a hugely enjoyable experience, with the chance to sit back and enjoy a full loop or hop off at the various stops and explore, before hopping back and continuing your journey. Explore some of the city’s greatest attractions, such as the Principality Stadium, Cardiff Castle, The National Museum of Wales and the beautiful tranquil Alexandra Gardens across our 11 strategically located bus stops!

Your journey around the biggest city in Wales starts at the remarkable Cardiff Castle, with walls and fairy-tale towers that conceal 2,000 years of history. Hop on the unmissable bright red City Sightseeing Bus to head on to bus stop 2 – the National Museum of Wales. Here you can explore the museum free of charge, with a busy programme of exhibitions and events, there is something to amaze everyone – whatever your interest!

At bus stop 5 is the wonderful Cardiff Bay. The next stop, number 6, is Mermaid Quay, a waterfront shopping centre with plenty of bars, restaurants, cafes and shops. Hop off for a mooch around and a grab a drink or a bite to eat!

The 9th stop is Lloyd George Avenue – around one mile long, this lively and vibrant road links the Inner Harbour of Cardiff Bay to Cardiff city centre. The Principality Stadium is the 11th and final stop before you loop back round to Cardiff Castle. This incredible venue has hosted many major sporting events, and is the second-largest stadium in the world with a fully retractable roof! Buy your Hop On Hop Off ticket online today and start dreaming about your trip to Cardiff.