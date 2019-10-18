Spooky Fun Halloween Week – Avon Valley

SPOOKY FUN AT AVON VALLEY

October Half Term

From: 26 October 2019 10:00am

To: 3 November 2019 4:00pm

This October half term, grab hold of your broomsticks as Spooky Fun returns to Avon Valley Adventure & Wildlife Park!

New for 2019 we have Bunbury Square where you can find The Broomstick Flying Hub, Wand Decorating, Slime Making and a Butter Beer Station! Trick or Treat Street is back within Bunbury Square. Knock, Knock! What will be waiting behind those doors for you?

There will be 2 self led trails around the park. Design your own Jack-o-lantern with different stencils found around the park and get chalky with ‘Find your Monster’.

The pets corner team will have a Creepy Crawly Showcase for you throughout the day and you can cheer the Hogs From Hell on while they race. Merlin the Owl will be fronting the Flying Academy and their meet and greets.

Take a ride on the ‘Skeleton Express’ railway or ‘Madame Pumpkins Tractor Tour’.