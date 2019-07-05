Ten Pin Bowling Nantgarw Family Pass

Description
TEN PIN BOWLING NANTGARW
Not only is Nantgarw a great place to visit, our Tenpin centre offers a great location for some bowling fun. If you are with friends or family, Tenpin Nantgarw is full of activities such as arcades and cosmic bowling. You can refuel yourselves after bowling by choosing some delicious food from ‘The Lanes’ menu or drink in the fully licensed bar which also shows Sky Sports – important when those Rugby matches are on!
So come into Tenpin Swansea and enjoy great bowling at great value.
Holiday Heroes Offer: 50% off Family Game at Nantgarw
Price: £29.10
You Pay: £14.55
Please note: This voucher will be sent via post upon purchase, and will be sent to the billing address of the purchaser. If you would like the voucher sent to a different addressee, please call 029 2141 4100 with your order number as soon as possible.
Terms & Conditions
- Valid from Sunday to Friday at Tenpin Nantgarw, Parc Nantgarw
- Voucher valid until 30th September 2019
- Voucher is valid for one game for up to 4 people
- Cannot be combined or used in conjunction with any other offer or discount
- Offer subject to lane availability.
- Tenpin Ltd reserves the right to withdraw or amend the offer at any time
- Management decision is final.