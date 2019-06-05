Ride to the Rugby is on the way!

Nation Radio is proud to support Ride to the Rugby 2020, an amazing four day cycle ride from Cardiff to Dublin with one aim… to raise money for Ty Hafan – the children’s hospice in Wales.

This incredible fundraiser will start off from the Principality Stadium and see riders take on the 280 mile challenge to Dublin, arriving just in time to watch Wales v Ireland in the Six Nations!

Want to take part?

The ride takes place on Tuesday 4th February – Sunday 9th February 2020.

All riders will receive full support, with accommodation, ferry crossing, and match ticket provided. Places are strictly limited, and minimum sponsorship is required.

Launch & Information Evening: On the 20th June 2019, you can also find out more about this amazing fundraiser and get your questions answered by the Ty Hafan Events Team and cycling experts.

Date: Thursday 20th June

Venue: Pencoed Rugby Club, Bridgend, CF35 5PB

Time: 7pm

Not able to make the information evening? You can also find out more, or register your interest online by clicking here .

Nation Radio, proud to support Ride to the Rugby for Ty Hafan