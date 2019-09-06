Meet Sharon & Gareth

Name: Sharon Anderson & Gareth Jones

How long have you been together for: 15 years

How did you meet?

I was attending Welsh language lessons at my local sports centre where Gareth used to work. We caught each others’ eye but Gareth was too nervous to approach me.

One day at the sports centre, Gareth thought I looked a bit down and sad, so this prompted him to write an anonymous, light-hearted poem to cheer me up. Whilst I was out of the room, he sneaked in and placed the poem in my coat pocket.

I didn’t discover the poem until 3 months later – I was cleaning my car which I’d sold on, and came across a little piece of paper sitting in the footwell. I read the poem and had an inkling that it was from Gareth. I was so flattered that I decided to write one back. I left my poem at Gareth’s desk with my mobile number at the bottom… and received a call 10 minutes later from him. This prompted us to arrange a date and the rest is history!

Why should you both win a welsh wedding?



We have been together for 15 years and have wanted to get married almost from the start of our relationship.

We have saved up for a wedding so we can celebrate with our family & friends and share our happy day, but life has got in the way, things happen and getting married took a back seat.

We love each other very much and would absolutely love this opportunity to become husband & wife (finally!).

Are Sharon and Gareth your winners?