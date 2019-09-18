Stereophonics have announced details of a 2020 UK Arena tour. The tour kicks off on February 28th at Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena and will take in London’s O2 on March 6th before culminating in two huge shows at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 14th and 15th March.
General sale for the UK tour is Friday 27th September at 10:00am.
UK TOUR DATES:
February 2020
Friday 28th – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
Saturday 29th – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
March 2020
Monday 2nd – Brighton, Centre
Tuesday 3rd – Bournemouth, International Centre
Friday 6th – London, The O2
Saturday 7th– Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Monday 9th– Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Tuesday 10th – Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena
Wednesday 11th– Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Friday 13th – Manchester, Arena
Saturday 14th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Sunday 15th– Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena