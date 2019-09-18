Stereophonics have announced details of a 2020 UK Arena tour. The tour kicks off on February 28th at Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena and will take in London’s O2 on March 6th before culminating in two huge shows at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 14th and 15th March.

General sale for the UK tour is Friday 27th September at 10:00am.

UK TOUR DATES:

February 2020

Friday 28th – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Saturday 29th – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

March 2020

Monday 2nd – Brighton, Centre

Tuesday 3rd – Bournemouth, International Centre

Friday 6th – London, The O2

Saturday 7th– Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 9th– Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Tuesday 10th – Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena

Wednesday 11th– Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Friday 13th – Manchester, Arena

Saturday 14th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 15th– Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena