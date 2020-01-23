The BRIT Awards with Mastercard is back for 2020 and Nation Radio is giving you and a mate the chance to be at the biggest music event of the year!

This year the BRIT Awards will celebrate it’s 40th show at The O2 Arena in London.

2020 BRIT nominees Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy will join the previously-announced BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste to perform on the show for an unbeatable and must-see evening of music and entertainment.

The BRIT Awards 2020 with Mastercard takes place Tuesday 18th February at The O2 Arena in London and will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Keep listening to Nation Radio from Monday 3rd February for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The BRIT Awards 2020 with transport cost covered and an overnight stay in London.

Relive the 2019 awards in 2 minutes