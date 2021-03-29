The Hometown Showdown

We’re on the hunt for the cleverest hometown in Wales. Maybe you’re the brightest in Bridgend or the smartest in Swansea?

All you have to do is answer ten questions in the shortest time, with a ten-second penalty for each incorrect answer. We play the Hometown Showdown every weekday morning at 8.10 on Nation Radio.

There’s £100 in Amazon vouchers up for grabs for the person with the overall quickest time at the end of the competition. PLUS the person with the best time at the end of each week will win a box of delicious Gower Cottage brownies.

Fancy playing? Register below and we could be calling you back!

Competition Rules

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Nation Radio’s general competition terms and conditions (the “Terms”) which can be found at https://nationradio.wales/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Competition-Terms.pdf, apply to the Hometown Showdown competition (“the Competition”) which will run from Monday 12th April 2021 to Friday 2nd July 2021 (“the Duration”). The “Radio Station” is Nation Radio. By entering this competition (an “Entrant”) agrees to be bound by these Rules and Terms.

Competition Details:

The competition will run on air from Monday 12th April 2021 to Friday 2nd July 2021. The competition will be played on weekdays at 08.10 on Nation Radio. Nation Radio reserves the right to rest this competition, not run the competition on certain days or run the competition at a different time. To enter the competition an entrant must register online at nationradio.wales, or text ‘NATION’ plus the word SHOWDOWN and their location to 66 777. Texts are charged at their standard network rate. Entries are open from Monday 29th March 2021 to Thursday 1st July 2021 at 10 am. Entrants will be selected by a producer, who is looking to showcase a range of areas across Wales. All entrants selected to play will be called back by a producer to arrange a time to play the competition. If the producer cannot contact you, your entry will be discarded and another entrant will be selected to play. The competition will be recorded in advance of transmission. In some cases, multiple entrants may be recorded in advance, but they will always be aired in the order they were recorded. The entrant will be asked to answer 10 questions as quickly as they can. The entrant’s total time will be calculated as the time from when the presenter begins asking the first question, to the time the entrant answers the final question, with a ten-second penalty added for each incorrect answer. The overall winner will be the entrant with the quickest total time out of all entrants throughout the duration of the competition. In the event two or more entrants tie for the quickest total time, a tie-breaker question will be asked. The station’s decision is final. The hometown showdown is repeated the following weekday morning at 06.15.

Eligibility

Entrants must be aged 18 or over. Entrants must live in Wales.

Prize