The Killers – Imploding The Mirage

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 9AM

THE KILLERS announce a major UK and Ireland stadium tour, along with the confirmation of their hotly anticipated sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, which will be released in Spring 2020. The band, whose most recent UK sojourn was their spectacular Glastonbury 2019 headline set (look back at that jubilant night here), will embark on their biggest ever tour in May/June 2020.

The Killers will be joined by Special Guests Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) at the shows, as detailed below:

Thursday 28th May FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM **

Saturday 30th May MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD **

Monday 1st June NORWICH,CARROW ROADSTADIUM **

Wednesday 3rd June SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY’S STADIUM **

Saturday 6th June LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Tuesday 9th June BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM ##

Thursday 11th June COVENTRY, COVENTRY RICOH STADIUM ##

Saturday 13th June MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM ##

Tuesday 16th June DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^

Fans can pre-order the forthcoming albumvia the official UK store to get early access to tickets that go on sale on Wednesday 20th November at 9AM – More Information here https://TheKillers.lnk.to/OfficialStore.