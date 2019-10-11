The Script – Sunsets & Full Moons Tour 2020

Motorpoint Arena Cardiff – Tuesday 10th March 2020

Tickets on sale Friday 18th October at 9.30am

After 6 billion streams, 30 million single sales, 10.8 million album sales, over 12 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.8 million ticket sales, Irish alt-pop trio The Script embark upon a new chapter with the November 8th release of their new album ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’.

Having returned with the emotive, stadium-bound first single ‘The Last Time’, ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ is the sound of The Script– Danny O’Donoghue (vocals, piano, guitar), Mark Sheehan (vocals, guitars) and Glen Power (drums) – focusing on the inclusive, uplifting songwriting that helped them become an arena-filling band with a fervent fan base the world over.

The dates are:

FEBRUARY

20th – UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21st – UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

22nd – UK, Manchester, Arena

24th – UK, Bournemouth, International Centre

25th – UK, Brighton, Centre

26th – UK, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

28th – UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena

29th – UK, London, The O2

MARCH

3rd – UK, Belfast, SSE Arena

6th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

7th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

9th – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

10th – UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12th – UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

13th – UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena

14th – UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

16th – Germany, Cologne, Palladium

17th – Denmark, Copenhagen, TAP1

19th – Belgium, Brussels, Forest National

20th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

21st – Netherland, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome