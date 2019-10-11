The Script – Sunsets & Full Moons Tour 2020
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff – Tuesday 10th March 2020
Tickets on sale Friday 18th October at 9.30am
After 6 billion streams, 30 million single sales, 10.8 million album sales, over 12 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.8 million ticket sales, Irish alt-pop trio The Script embark upon a new chapter with the November 8th release of their new album ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’.
Having returned with the emotive, stadium-bound first single ‘The Last Time’, ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ is the sound of The Script– Danny O’Donoghue (vocals, piano, guitar), Mark Sheehan (vocals, guitars) and Glen Power (drums) – focusing on the inclusive, uplifting songwriting that helped them become an arena-filling band with a fervent fan base the world over.
The dates are:
FEBRUARY
20th – UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21st – UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
22nd – UK, Manchester, Arena
24th – UK, Bournemouth, International Centre
25th – UK, Brighton, Centre
26th – UK, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
28th – UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena
29th – UK, London, The O2
MARCH
3rd – UK, Belfast, SSE Arena
6th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
7th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
9th – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10th – UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12th – UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
13th – UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena
14th – UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
16th – Germany, Cologne, Palladium
17th – Denmark, Copenhagen, TAP1
19th – Belgium, Brussels, Forest National
20th – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
21st – Netherland, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome