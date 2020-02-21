This Weekend it’s Script Winning Weekend

The Script have announced a brand new UK headline arena tour for 2020 in support of the group’s sixth album, Sunsets & Full Moons. The band are touring in February and March 2020, playing concerts in Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Bournemouth, Brighton, Sheffield, Birmingham, London, Nottingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Newcastle.

All this weekend we are giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Script at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Tuesday 10th March plus we will also include an overnight stay at Hotel Indigo.

For your chance to win just answer the following questions:

Welcome to Hotel Indigo® Cardiff, where bespoke design meets classic Welsh heritage. Our boutique bedrooms reflect our vibrant city, with the themes ‘Made in Wales’, ‘Welsh Industry’ and ‘Music’ embodied in local art and natural materials. Many also offer wonderful views of the Cardiff skyline, and they all have free Wi-Fi and invigorating rainfall showers.

Moments from our front door you can sing along with the fans at the home of Welsh rugby, explore the historic Cardiff Castle with its fairy tale towers, or rock out to that famous local music at the Motorpoint Arena. Our fully equipped fitness suite will keep you on your toes, and after a day of discovery our rooftop Marco Pierre White Steakhouse, Bar & Grill is the perfect place to relax, with a mouth-watering classic British menu, private dining and not to mention a fabulous roof terrace.