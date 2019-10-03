As Wales chase rugby’s ultimate prize in Japan, we’ve teamed with O C Davies MG, Penparc Motors, Penparc, Cardigan to give YOU the chance to win too by playing the Ultimate World Cup Conversion! OUR ultimate prize? One hundred thousand… Japanese Yen! Don’t worry, we’ll be converting the Yen into GB pounds for you if you’re the winner!

Entering is easy as a Leigh Halfpenny conversion attempt from in front of the posts!

Here’s how to enter:

Visit O C Davies, Penparc, Cardigan and just guess the identity of our four Welsh rugby legends from the clues in the windows of the awesome new MG ZS!

Then fill in an entry form and pop it in our entry box.

Entry closes 1pm Friday 1st November 2019. O C Davies, Penparc, Cardigan is open every day except Sundays.

You do need to be 16 or over to enter. Full terms and conditions below.

The winner will be drawn and contacted on Saturday 2nd November 2019. Good Luck!

Terms & Conditions:

Entrants must be 16 or over. No purchase necessary to enter this prize draw. Prize subject to supplier’s terms and conditions.

No personal data will be shared with any 3rd party. Entry closes 1pm Friday 1st November 2019

The winner will be drawn and contacted on Saturday 2nd November 2019. The correct winning entry will be drawn at random. Proof of identity will be needed before the prize is awarded. Judge’s decision is final. Prize will be in the form of a cheque (pounds sterling) and posted within 28 days of winning.

By entering the competition you agree to local media publicity which may include photographs on websites and Press Releases. This competition/prize draw is being run by Nation Broadcasting. Competition not open to employees of Nation Broadcasting or OC Davies.

Prize value will be 100,000 Japanese Yen converted to pounds sterling. Rate of exchange will be based on the official rate on 2/11/19.