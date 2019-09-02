Cool Contemporary Style and a Friendly Traditional Atmosphere

70 bedroom hotel located in the Jersey Marine area of Swansea, boasting high quality Accommodation, superb Meeting and Conference Facilities and a beautiful Spa and Pool

The Towers is a large family-owned hotel where a warm, friendly welcome, excellent facilities and the highest standards of service and cleanliness ensure that your stay is a most pleasant one.

Our award winning Tower in the grounds of the hotel is a unique and historic landmark. The Tower itself has three Luxury Bedroom Suites, each enjoying great views across Swansea Bay.

We are very proud to be the hotel of choice for top-flight Rugby, Football and other sports teams visiting and competing in and around the Swansea area.

Offering first-rate facilities for business travellers, conference organisers, those getting married or looking for a place to eat and drink in comfort, The Towers Hotel Swansea is also a great base for a wonderful family holiday. The beautiful Gower Peninsula is only 30 minute’s drive away and the historic city of Swansea is on the doorstep. We are only a short drive from Cardiff and the spectacular Pembrokeshire coast.

Weddings at The Towers Hotel Swansea

At The Towers we do everything we can to make your event or wedding day a day to remember. Whether you want a small, informal event for close family and friends or to really make a splash with a full banquet reception for up to 250 guests we are here to make sure your day runs smoothly from beginning to end.

We have a variety of pretty and picturesque locations ideal for photographs, pre or post ceremony drinks and canapés.

We are licensed to carry out civil ceremonies and this is a popular choice for modern couples who like the idea of having the ceremony and reception in one place, and the ease it allows.

The perfect end to the perfect day must be a stay in the top suite of our award-winning Victorian Tower. Please ask for details when you book your wedding.