Take on a new challenge in 2020 – The Welsh 3 Peaks Challenge returns on Saturday 13th June 2020 with Ty Hafan

Join us and challenge yourself to assemble a team of four walkers and a designated driver and test your limits by taking on the highest peaks in North, Mid and South Wales, all within 15 hours!

Gather your team and be a part of the adventure for what promises to be a challenging and unforgettable experience. You will scale Snowdon, take on the mighty Cadair Idris and tackle Pen–Y-Fan.

Now in its 22nd year, your team will join travellers from all of the world to walk a distance of 20.35 miles, making a total ascent of 9,397ft (2,864m).

Places fill fast so you will need to gather your team together quickly to register. Places are allocated on a strictly “first come, first served” basis. Be the first to sign up to this exclusive challenge.

