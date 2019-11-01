The UK’s top selling group of the 21st century, Westlife, announce an extensive outdoor UK tour in 2020 as their stellar return to music continues.

Performing at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday 26 June 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday 8 November at 9am

The spectacular tour, which will culminate at Westlife’s already announced first-ever Wembley Stadium show on 22 August, will see the pop music icons reach more fans than ever before as they belt out hit after hit including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘World of our Own’ as well as the hits from their forthcoming new album ‘Spectrum’.

It will be the band’s first UK-wide outdoor tour in over eight years and follows the record-breaking success of this summer’s ‘Twenty Tour’ which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian perform to over 600,000 fans across 27 cities and 13 countries.

“We’re looking forward to next summer when we’ll be playing so many fantastic outdoor venues across the UK. TheStadiums in the Summer Tour will see us reach more fans than ever before. The shows will be incredible and will include all of our hits and some surprises. We cannot wait to get back out on the road”, say the band.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first 7 singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide.

As a live act Westlife have sold over 5 million concert tickets worldwide.

Stadiums in the Summer Tour will see Westlife play the following dates:

JUNE

Fri 19 – Norwich, Carrow Road

Sun 21 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

Fri 26 – Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

Sat 27 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

Jun 28 – Inverness, Inverness Caledonian Stadium

JULY

Fri 03 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

Sat 04 – Plymouth, Home Park

Sun 05 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zipworld

Fri 10 – Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

Sat 11 Jul – Colchester, Castle Park

Sun 12 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

Thurs 16 – Leicester, Fischer County Ground

Fri 17 – Kent, The Spitfire Ground

Sat 18 – Durham, Emirates Riverside

AUGUST