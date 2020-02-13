Celebrate Half Term with Folly Farm

We know everyone in the family likes to do different things. And the time you spend together is precious. So at Folly Farm you’ll find four big attractions all in one place. What will make your perfect day?

Ever wanted to see lions, rhinos, giraffes or penguins up close? At Folly Farm, you’ll find a world-class zoo with over 90 different species. All in the heart of the Pembrokeshire countryside.

Who’s here?

At Folly Farm zoo, you’ll see the only giraffes in Wales, and can look them straight in the eye from the Giraffe Heights walkway. And we’re one of only seven zoos in the UK that cares for the critically endangered Eastern black rhino. You can also see zebras, ostriches, Bactrian camels, bongos, lemurs, meerkats, tapirs, Barbary macaques, squirrel monkeys…the list goes on!

You’ll see our aviaries, where all sorts of unusual birds live. You might be familiar with some of them – like parrots, owls, cranes, herons and storks. But what about a kookaburra, turaco or ibis? Or a pair of lovebirds? Sound exotic? Wait till you see them! And at Folly Interactive, you can get a really close look at snakes and tortoises, macaws, armadillos, sloths and fruit bats.

At Folly Farm there’s so much to do, you’ll need more than one day. So, with our Boomerang offer you can visit us for a second time within seven days and get a half price discount. Look out for this offer when you visit.

To celebrate the launch of the brand new season at Folly Farm we have your chance to win a family pass each day in half term!

WIN a family pass to Folly Farm

For your chance to win a family pass to Folly Farm just answer the following question

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.