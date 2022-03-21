All next week Neil Greenslade is taking his show on the road and will be coming LIVE from Holiday Inn Hotel Resort, Montego Bay, Jamaica and you could be there too!

Nation Radio Wales is giving you the chance to win a seven night fully-inclusive holiday for two to Jamaica.

For your chance to win a Short Cut to Summer text ‘SUMMER’ to 88833 and you could be transported to the beautiful Montego Bay in Jamaica.

That’s SUMMER to 88833.

Texts cost £1.50 plus standard network rates, you’re playing across Nation Radio in Wales. Text lines close at 7pm on Thursday 31st March 2022, you can check out the terms plus find a free route to entry HERE.

This year, escape to JAMAICA, the heartbeat of the world. From nature to culture to music to cuisine, JAMAICA has unparalleled, larger-than-life experiences and activities that will satisfy any and all interests. From peaceful days on the beach, to exhilarating adventures in the mountains, you’ll never be bored and you just might fall in love. That’s right. Nowhere else comes close to the inherent romance of a week spent in Jamaica. Hey, we told you we’re the heartbeat of the world, didn’t we?

When it comes to love, there’s no better place in the world than JAMAICA. From intimate private dinners in the caves of Negril, to sweetheart swims in the warm waters of the Blue Lagoon, Jamaica is known as “the heartbeat of the world” for a reason. Our beautiful resorts and beaches are perfect for destination weddings, unforgettable honeymoons, and marriage renewals. Prepare to fall in love all over again, with your partner and our amazing island.

In JAMAICA, you will experience the most exquisite natural beauty on the planet. When it comes to the outdoors, we are so much more than just a pretty Caribbean beach. After your swim in the crystal clear water, make time for a hike in the Blue Mountains or a journey into the Green Grotto Caves. In JAMAICA, you can take a safari tour, play under waterfalls and visit the botanical gardens, all in a single vacation. Where else in the world can you do that?

JAMAICA is known for being home to the most inﬂuential music and artists that have ever lived. And you can experience it ﬁrst-hand on a trip to JAMAICA by checking out a reggae festival, or a dance hall in Kingston. Just listen for the beat of the drums and follow your feet, in JAMAICA it’s all about the rhythm. You’ll never be far from a dance party calling your name, so join the other locals and visitors, and remember to have fun with it!

Anyone who has visited JAMAICA will tell you that there’s no shortage of ﬂavours to experience. We’re big, bold, and intense when it comes to our food. Start with breakfast at Smurf’s cafe, but save room for jerk chicken, our world-famous classic. From farm fresh fruit to fresh seafood that you can catch yourself in Montego Bay, prepare for a full culinary immersion. Hopefully you’re not scared of a little spice!

Everyone knows JAMAICA knows how to chill out, but we also know a lot about adventure. In fact, there’s a whole world of adventure on the island. Thrill-seekers will have a tough time deciding between spending the day catching waves at Cable Hut Beach, or ﬂying through the rainforest on a zipline tour. But it’s ok, you can do both, and more! You can raft the Martha Brae, take an ATV ride in Ocho Rios, or set out on foot for some of the islands most beautiful waterfalls. Still want more? How about trying your hand at bobsledding in Mystic Mountain! Your next adventure is waiting for you.

Need to seriously relax? You’ve come to the perfect place. When it comes to treating yourself, JAMAICA does it best. Indulge in a spa day at the Trident Hotel, spend the day on Seven Mile Beach, or go all in at a multi-day retreat in a secluded villa at GoldenEye Resort. Whether it’s a relaxing massage and dip in the pool, a truly relaxing beach day, or a peaceful yoga session – you’ll understand the true meaning of irie after a trip to JAMAICA.

