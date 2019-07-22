WIN A WELSH WEDDING WITH NATION RADIO!

All loved up but saving up to tie the knot? Nation Radio have teamed up with one of Wales’ premier wedding venues – The Towers Hotel and Spa, Swansea Bay, to give one lucky couple the chance to win a Welsh wedding!

Your day will be covered with no expense spared! From the cake, to the reception and evening function, your designated wedding co-ordinator will help you through the whole process!

What’s the catch we hear you ask?

There is no catch! We’re offering the chance to win a package worth £5,500… BUT we’ve selected the date that your perfect wedding will commence…

We’ve got everything covered! Set in landscaped gardens with iconic bridal suite Tower and an enviable reputation for quality food and service, The Towers Hotel are experts at making Wedding Day memories that last a lifetime!

To enter and to be in with a chance of winning a Welsh Weddding at The Towers Hotel & Spa, just tell us why you and your fiancé deserve the day of your dreams!

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Nation Broadcasting Limited’s general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.nationradio.wales) apply to ‘Win a Welsh Wedding on Nation Radio’ competition (“the Competition”) which will run from Monday 22nd July to Sunday 13th October 2019 (“the Duration”). The “Radio Station” is Nation Radio.

Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the Radio Station.

1. Details of the Competition

1.1 To enter the competition an entrant must visit the Nation Radio website and tell us why they deserve to win a welsh wedding at Towers Hotel & Spa.

1.2 Entrants can submit their nomination between Monday 22nd July and Sunday 18th August 2019

1.3 Between Monday 19th August and Sunday 25th August the Nation Radio Win a Welsh Wedding Judges will meet to select 5 finalists.

1.4 5 finalists will be selected from all entries and will be invited to Towers Hotel & Spa to record a promotional video between Monday 26th August and Sunday 1st September.

Nation Radio will attempt to contact all 5 final couples before midday on Thursday 22nd August. If, however no contact with the selected couples can be made by midday on Sunday 25th August 2019 or the couples selected cannot attend the Towers Hotel on dates listed, replacement couples will be selected in their place.

1.5 Each morning between Monday 2nd September to Friday 6th September we will reveal a finalist on Nation Radio’s More Music Breakfast show.

1.6 Listeners will then be encouraged to vote for their favourite couple from 10:00 on Friday 6th September to 23:59 on Friday 27th September 2019.

1.7 One vote per person will be counted and the 3 couples with the most votes will be invite to the final day on Saturday 12th October 2019

1.8 The three finalists will need to attend the final day on Saturday 5th October 2019 at the Towers Hotel & Spa, Jersey Marine, Swansea Bay.

2. Eligibility

2.1 Only one application per couple will be accepted.

2.2 At least one of the entrants in each couple must be resident within Nation Radio Wales’ transmission area

2.3 Employees and their families of Nation Broadcasting, the Towers Hotel & Spa and other participating businesses are excluded from entry.

2.4 Nation Broadcasting and the Towers Hotel & Spa reserve the right to cancel, amend, terminate or temporarily suspend this promotion in the event of any unforeseen circumstances outside its reasonable control, with no liability to any entrants or third parties.

2.5 By taking part, the finalist is deemed to have given approval for publicity/photographs/recording at or after the event.

2.6 The judge’s decision will be final.

Prize

3.1 1 couple will win a wedding package at The Towers Hotel & Spa on Sunday 26th January 2020 which includes the following;

Room hire for Civil Ceremony

Dedicated Wedding Co-Ordinator

3 course wedding breakfast for 50 guests

Use of cake table, stand and knife

2 acers of landscaped gardens

Preferential accommodation rates

Individual attention on your special day

Free car and coach parking

Room Hire for evening function

Evening buffett for 100 guests

Resident DJ

Bridal Suite

Bucks Fizz on Arrival

Décor Package (by Simply Elegant)

Cake (by Bella Cakes)

Photography (by Sam Jenkins)

Additional guests can be added for £42.00 (day) and £19.00 (evening)

3.2 Date is non-transferable.

3.3 No cash alternative offered.

3.4 Prize cannot be exchanged for other goods or services.

3.5 No correspondence will be entered into after the event.

