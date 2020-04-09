JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL

AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL 4 APRIL

COMING TO 4K ULTRA HD™, BLU-RAY™ AND DVD ON 13 APRIL PLUS

Return to the mysterious and sprawling world of Jumanjiwith Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jack Black (Goosebumps), Kevin Hart (Ride Along) and Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame) when JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL comes to Digital April 4 and 4K Ultra HDTM, Blu-rayTMand DVD April 13 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Helmed once again by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungledirector Jake Kasdan, JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL brings the fan-favorites back into the game, along with Jumanji newcomers Awkwafina (The Farewell), Rory McCann (TV’s “Game of Thrones”) with Danny Glover (Sorry to Bother You, Lethal Weapon) and Danny DeVito (Dumbo).

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVELcatches up with Spencer (Alex Wolff), Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain), Martha (Morgan Turner) and Bethany (Madison Iseman) three years after their first adventure in Jumanji’s mystical video game world. When Spencer goes missing inside the game ahead of the group’s planned reunion from college, his friends, along with his grandfather (Danny DeVito) and his grandfather’s friend (Danny Glover), once again inhabit the avatars of Dr. Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart), Professor Sheldon Oberon (Jack Black) and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) to rescue him. As they return to Jumanji, they discover that nothing is as they expect. With more action and surprises, the players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape.

WIN: Jumanji: The Next Level on Blu-Ray

For your chance to win Jumanji: The Next Level on Blu-Ray enter your details below – good luck!

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.