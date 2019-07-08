Win a pair of adult day tickets to Royal Welsh Show 2019

We’ve teamed up with The Royal Welsh Show 2019 to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets!

The pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar, the Royal Welsh Show, will be held on 22 – 25 July 2019 at the showground in Llanelwedd.

Along with an exciting four-days of livestock competitions, with entries travelling from far and wide to compete, the show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays.

Buy Tickets ►

Win a pair of adult day tickets to Royal Welsh Show 2019

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.