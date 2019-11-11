Win a pair of adult day tickets to Royal Welsh Winter Fair 2019

We’ve teamed up with the Royal Welsh Winter Fair to give you and a friend the chance to experience one of the most popular attractions on the British agricultural show calendar.

As one of the finest prime stock shows in Europe, the Royal Welsh Winter Fair draws crowds from far and wide to enjoy two-days packed full of competitions, festivities and Christmas shopping.

This year the fair is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will be held on 25 & 26 November at the showground in Llanelwedd will once again be full of visitors, competitors and prize-winning livestock for the two-day event.

Along with the usual packed schedule of competitions, classes, exhibitions and displays the two-day event will be packed full of festive celebrations including free late night shopping and a fireworks display on the Monday evening.

Away from the judging rings the very best Welsh food producers showcase their produce and Christmas shoppers will be able to explore hundreds of tradestands.

