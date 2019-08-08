Ponty’s Big Weekend returns!

Orchard Live are bringing back Ponty’s Big Weekend, and the stage is set for a return on Saturday 17 August at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, Pontypridd for the first time since 2014.

Multi-million record selling artists Ocean Colour Scene will headline a day of live music which will also feature fellow Britpop icons The Bluetones, South Wales’ very own Goldie Lookin Chain – who will bring their legends set, and up-and-coming Welsh bands Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard,The Pitchforks, Al Moses and Young Garbo complete the line up with what should be a great day out at one of the most popular parks in Wales.

Win tickets to Ponty’s Big Weekend

To celebrate the return of Ponty’s Big Weekend we have your chance to win a pair of tickets. Just enter your details below

