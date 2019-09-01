Horror. Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, “IT CHAPTER TWO” brings the characters-who’ve long since gone their separate ways-back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.

WIN tickets to see IT CHAPTER TWO!

To celebrate the release of IT CHAPTER TWO, we’ve teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Cineworld to give you the chance to win the film pack which includes a pair of tickets to see the film!

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.