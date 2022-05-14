WIN with M&S to celebrate the re-opening of M&S Culverhouse Cross, Cardiff!

Join Nation Radio as we celebrate the re-opening of the new Foodhall at M& Culverhouse Cross, discover local fresh produce and the digital and sustainable features from picking your own eggs to digital coffee tasting.

Listen from 4pm on Wednesday the 18th of May as Neil Greenslade showcases the new features and gives you the chance to win every hour from M&S hampers to a £150 gift card.

It’s not just any store re-opening it’s an M&S Culverhouse store re-opening, pop in from Wednesday 18th May to explore the store and its fresh new look.

As well as the opportunity to WIN with Nation Radio Wales Percy Pig will be on hand to welcome shoppers to the new store on the 18th of May 2022 as the M&S team hands out 200 golden tickets to the first customers through the door, from 9am. Every golden ticket holder will be guaranteed a win – whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the new M&S bakery or an M&S voucher.

With 1,000 square feet more space and nine more tills, the marketplace-feel Foodhall is bursting with modern features and is designed to deliver a bigger, better, and fresher experience than ever before, marking a significant investment in the region. Set to take food shopping to a new level, the Culverhouse Cross Foodhall will be full of great value ranges and perfect for all food shops – whether it’s “the big shop”, the “pastry for breakfast?” shop or the “just a top-up” shop.

Culverhouse Cross will be the first Foodhall in Wales to have many of the new digital and sustainable M&S features instore, including on-the-go wine and coffee tasting, plus a ‘Fill Your Own’ aisle, with dried nuts and fruit dispensers, allowing customers to fill re-usable Tupperware or recyclable bags. As well as this, Culverhouse Cross will offer a ‘Pick your own’ eggs section and a bigger instore bakery, delivering freshly baked bread daily. The newly revamped Foodhall will also be home to a new takeaway coffee machine, a new deli counter, a 4ft long cheese barge and newly designed beers, wine and spirits area, with chilled fridges.

Customers will also be able to make the most of convenient ways to pay, with plenty of checkouts for speedy service, and a mobile “Scan & Shop” option available via the M&S App which allows M&S Sparks shoppers to skip the queues altogether. Digital screens in-store will also make it quicker and easier to Click & Collect orders from M&S.com.

The Foodhall is set to offer child-size trolleys and will have new animal sound buttons next to the milk, eggs and Percy Pig goodies, to provide added fun for kids as they walk around the store.

Helping customers shop with style when it comes to bits for the house, a new outfit or gifts for friends, the spacious Clothing & Home department will continue to offer womenswear favourites including Per Una and M&S’s popular activewear collection, Goodmove, plus the luxurious Apothecary collections.

All prizes won on Nation Radio Wales are non-transferable, no cash value will be offered and all prizes will need to be collected from M&S Culverhouse Cross, Cardiff by 31st July 2022 any questions please contact spi@nationbroadcasting.com