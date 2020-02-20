The American Four Tops Show – LIVE in Concert

Riverfront Theatre – Newport: Saturday 14 March at 7.30pm

Click here to buy tickets

Direct from the USA, Soul Satisfaction’s AMERICAN FOUR TOPS Motown Show has been travelling internationally bringing all the sweet soul music and the Motown magic to their audiences.

With powerful vocals, splendid harmonies and the high stepping dance routines, you will betaken on a journey through all the hits of the Four Tops, Reach Out, Baby I Need Your Loving, Walk Away Renee, Same Old Song, Loco in Acalpulco, Standing In the Shadow, Bernadette along with other classic hits from the golden era including songs from the Temptations, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Marvin Gaye, Ben E King and many more Motown and soul legends. Backed by the Soul Unlimited band this is an exciting live concert experience guaranteed to have you will be dancing all night long!

Soul Satisfaction guaranteed!

So…Get Ready Cos Here They Come!

